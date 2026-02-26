Matvey Safonov News: Two saves in draw

Matvey Safonov headshot

Safonov had two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Safonov made two saves and conceded two goals in Wednesday's draw against Monaco. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, having recorded just five saves while allowing seven goals and keeping one clean sheet across his last four appearances in all competitions. His starting role could be under scrutiny moving forward, with Lucas Chevalier pushing for minutes. Next match against Le Havre on Saturday.

