Matvey Safonov News: Two saves in draw

Safonov made two saves and conceded two goals in Wednesday's draw against Monaco. The goalkeeper is going through a difficult stretch, having recorded just five saves while allowing seven goals and keeping one clean sheet across his last four appearances in all competitions. His starting role could be under scrutiny moving forward, with Lucas Chevalier pushing for minutes. Next match against Le Havre on Saturday.