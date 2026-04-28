Matvey Safonov News: Two saves in victory

Safonov had two saves and allowed four goals in Tuesday's 5-4 win against Bayern Munich.

Safonov played a decisive role in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich, making a sharp save to deny Michael Olise when the French winger had a clear sight of goal in the first half, but was beaten four times as Bayern's relentless attacking repeatedly stretched his backline throughout the match. The Russian goalkeeper has now conceded 10 goals across his seven Champions League knockout appearances this season, making 23 saves and keeping three clean sheets during that span. He will look to deliver a strong performance in the second leg next Wednesday to help secure qualification.