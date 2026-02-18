Matvey Safonov headshot

Matvey Safonov News: Two saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Safonov recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Monaco.

Safonov made two saves while conceding twice in Tuesday's match against Monaco, marking his fifth straight start in place of Lucas Chevalier. He did little to fully convince, leaving some uncertainty around the No. 1 goalkeeper role under coach Luis Enrique. The Russian has recorded 12 saves, allowed seven goals and kept one clean sheet across his last five appearances in all competitions. He will face Metz on Saturday, though it remains unclear whether he will retain the starting job or if his French counterpart will get the nod.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matvey Safonov See More
