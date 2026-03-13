Matvey Safonov headshot

Matvey Safonov News: Two saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Safonov had two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win against Chelsea.

Safonov made two saves and conceded two goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chelsea. The Russian once again showcased his natural goalkeeping qualities, using his reflexes, positioning and composure to deal with Chelsea's attacking moments, and he was also at the origin of the counterattack that led to Ousmane Dembele's goal. The goalkeeper will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's Champions League return leg against Chelsea.

Matvey Safonov
Paris Saint-Germain
