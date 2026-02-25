Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels Injury: Back with squad next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Sels will be back in the squad Monday after recovering from a groin injury, coach Vitor Pereira said in the press conference, according to Jak Netting from VAVEL. "Sels will be back with the team on Monday."

Sels will be back in the squad Monday after recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him for the last four matches. Stefan Ortega is expected to continue starting in the meantime, though the goalkeeper hierarchy remains unsettled heading into his return.

Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest
