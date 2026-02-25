Matz Sels Injury: Back with squad next week
Sels will be back in the squad Monday after recovering from a groin injury, coach Vitor Pereira said in the press conference, according to Jak Netting from VAVEL. "Sels will be back with the team on Monday."
Sels will be back in the squad Monday after recovering from a groin injury that sidelined him for the last four matches. Stefan Ortega is expected to continue starting in the meantime, though the goalkeeper hierarchy remains unsettled heading into his return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2616 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2523 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2429 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2429 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2336 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More