Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels Injury: Not considered for UEL trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Sels (groin) is "recovering well" but remains ineligible ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Fenerbahce, according to boss Vitor Pereira, Nicola Pearson of BBC Sport reports.

Sels hasn't been involved in a game since Feb. 1, with Stefan Ortega filling in between the posts in the meantime. While the Belgian's return is expected at some point in upcoming weeks, he'll now have to compete for the spot with Ortega as soon as he achieves full health.

Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 26
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 25
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
16 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
29 days ago