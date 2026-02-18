Matz Sels Injury: Not considered for UEL trip

Sels (groin) is "recovering well" but remains ineligible ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Fenerbahce, according to boss Vitor Pereira, Nicola Pearson of BBC Sport reports.

Sels hasn't been involved in a game since Feb. 1, with Stefan Ortega filling in between the posts in the meantime. While the Belgian's return is expected at some point in upcoming weeks, he'll now have to compete for the spot with Ortega as soon as he achieves full health.