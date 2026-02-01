Sels would leave the field at halftime of Sunday's match and appears to be set for some testing after exiting with an apparent injury. This is a major loss for the club as they have to do without their regular starter in net for the time being, and last season's Golden Glove winner, leaving a hole in the team if he misses further time. The good news for the club is they recently signed Stefan Ortega on loan, who could be a starting keeper in most squads, likely to serve as his replacement moving forward, despite Angus Gunn getting the nod Sunday.