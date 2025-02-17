Matz Sels News: Allows two goals in loss

Sels recorded eight saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Fulham.

Sels recorded a season-high eight saves Saturday but conceded twice as Nottingham Forest fell 2-1 to Fulham. The Premier League's clean sheet leader has faced 17 shots on target over his last three appearances (two starts), conceded the aforementioned two goals and made four clearances. His next challenge is likely to come Sunday with Forest travel to take-on Newcastle who have scored nine goals over their last five fixtures (all competitions).