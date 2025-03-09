Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels News: Clean sheet against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Sels made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Manchester City.

Sels had a very good outing Saturday, as he made three saves while keeping a clean sheet for this club. This was his second clean sheet in three matches, with 12 in 28 appearances this season. He will look to make it two straight clean sheets when facing Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now