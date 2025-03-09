Matz Sels News: Clean sheet against City
Sels made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Manchester City.
Sels had a very good outing Saturday, as he made three saves while keeping a clean sheet for this club. This was his second clean sheet in three matches, with 12 in 28 appearances this season. He will look to make it two straight clean sheets when facing Ipswich Town on Saturday.
