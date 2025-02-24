Matz Sels News: Concedes four in 12 minutes

Sels made one save and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Newcastle United.

Sels had a rough bout Sunday, with the goalie only making one save while giving up four goals in the loss, all four goals coming in a 12-minute period. This marks his third straight match without a clean sheet, with 10 in 26 appearances this campaign. He will have an uphill battle to gain his 11th clean sheet of the season when facing Arsenal on Wednesday.