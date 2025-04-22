Matz Sels News: Concedes one to Spurs

Sels registered four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Sels conceded one goal Monday, a Richarlison header in the 87th minute which cut the lead to just one goal. Sels made some nice saves in the match, especially in the second half when Spurs were constantly on the attack. Sels has a massive matchup Sunday versus Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals before returning to the Premier League on May 1 versus Brentford.