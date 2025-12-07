Sels made three saves in Saturday's large defeat against Everton, including a strong parry from a bouncing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drive in the first half. He could do little on the opener, which deflected off Nikola Milenkovic from close range, or on Thierno Barry's clean finish at the end of a three-on-one break. The scoreline looks harsh on a keeper who repeatedly kept Forest from a heavier loss. Sels conceded five goals in the last three games and will look to rebound against Tottenham on Sunday.