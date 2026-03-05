Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels News: Concedes two against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Sels had three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Sels would see a decent three saves Wednesday but was still beaten twice, resulting in a draw. He has now gone both games since returning without a clean sheet, allowing two goals in each game while making eight saves combined. He will now suit up for UEL play next, facing Midtjylland on March 12.

