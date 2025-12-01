Sels pulled off one of the game's key moments early in the second half with a stunning double save, first parrying Diego Gomez's effort before springing up to deny Ferdi Kadioglu from close range. He had already stopped Yankuba Minteh in a one-on-one during Brighton's fast start and generally kept the deficit at a single goal while Forest chased an equaliser. The second goal only came after a late defensive mix-up between him and Morato, leaving him helpless as Stefanos Tzimas scored. Sels made three saves on Sunday, raising his total to 43 in 13 Premier League appearances this campaign. He will look to show a better figure against Wolves on Wednesday.