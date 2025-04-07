Matz Sels News: Downed by two first half goals

Sels had six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Sels produced six saves but allowed two first half goals in swift succession as Nottingham Forest fell in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. Despite the result, Nottingham Forest's first-choice keeper is on a strong run of form, having produced 17 saves and five clearances over his last five appearances (five starts) while conceding just three goals and recording three clean sheets. Sels will look to get back on track Saturday when Forest host Everton.