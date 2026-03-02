Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels News: Five saves but concedes two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Sels registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Brighton.

Sels made five saves as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton. After keeping 13 Premier League clean sheets, he has kept four this season in 21 attempts. The keeper returned from a groin injury that had kept him out since 1st February. This is the third time this season that he has made at least five saves, but he has conceded at least two goals in all three of these games.

