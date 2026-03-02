Matz Sels News: Five saves but concedes two
Sels registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Brighton.
Sels made five saves as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton. After keeping 13 Premier League clean sheets, he has kept four this season in 21 attempts. The keeper returned from a groin injury that had kept him out since 1st February. This is the third time this season that he has made at least five saves, but he has conceded at least two goals in all three of these games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2621 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 2528 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2434 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2434 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2341 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More