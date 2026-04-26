Matz Sels News: Four saves in win
Sels had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 5-0 win over Sunderland.
Sels stopped all four shots he faced and earned the clean sheet during Friday's win. The goalkeeper was excellent shutting down every Sunderland attack and providing a capable backstop for his team. Sels has seven clean sheets in 27 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 345 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 345 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3312 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3312 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 33 (GW33)13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More