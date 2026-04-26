Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels News: Four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Sels had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 5-0 win over Sunderland.

Sels stopped all four shots he faced and earned the clean sheet during Friday's win. The goalkeeper was excellent shutting down every Sunderland attack and providing a capable backstop for his team. Sels has seven clean sheets in 27 appearances this season.

Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest
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