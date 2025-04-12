Matz Sels News: Four saves, one goal conceded

Sels recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Everton.

For the first half of April, Nottingham Forest logged three games, and Sels recorded at least four saves each time. But without a clean sheet in two appearances, he will look to improve his form when the team visits Tottenham on April 21. Sels has 15 saves, three goals conceded and a clean sheet this month.