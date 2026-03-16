Matz Sels News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Sels recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fulham.

Sels kept Fulham out of the back of the net Sunday, his fifth through 22 Premier League starts this season. Much of the credit goes to his defense as Sels only faced one shot on target. Next up is a critical matchup in the relegation battle at Tottenham, a side which has scored 40 goals through 30 matches this season.