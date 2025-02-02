Matz Sels News: Logs six-save clean sheet

Sels made six saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 7-0 win over Brighton.

For only the second time in the 2024-25 Premier League, Sels logged more than five saves and maintained a clean sheet in the same game. He has done a complete 180 from his previous appearance and will look to keep his newfound momentum, though that will be tough to keep. After the upcoming league-wide break is a rough patch of fixtures that include back-to-back away games followed by last season's top-two EPL teams, Arsenal and Manchester City.