Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels News: Makes five saves Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Sels recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa.

Sels came up huge to secure a vital point for Nottingham Forest in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, making a top-class stop to deny John McGinn from point-blank range after the Villa captain broke through in the second half, getting a strong hand to push away a shot that looked destined for the corner. He wrapped up the match with five saves over the full 90 minutes and had a relatively quiet first half, as Villa managed just four attempts before the break with Forest's defensive shape keeping things under control. Sels has now posted five saves for the fourth time in all competitions this season and will aim to carry that momentum into Sunday's matchup against Burnley.

Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 30
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
35 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
35 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
38 days ago