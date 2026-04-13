Matz Sels News: Makes five saves Sunday

Sels recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa.

Sels came up huge to secure a vital point for Nottingham Forest in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, making a top-class stop to deny John McGinn from point-blank range after the Villa captain broke through in the second half, getting a strong hand to push away a shot that looked destined for the corner. He wrapped up the match with five saves over the full 90 minutes and had a relatively quiet first half, as Villa managed just four attempts before the break with Forest's defensive shape keeping things under control. Sels has now posted five saves for the fourth time in all competitions this season and will aim to carry that momentum into Sunday's matchup against Burnley.