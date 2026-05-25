Matz Sels News: Makes three saves in finale

Sels had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bournemouth.

Sels was beaten by a powerful close-range strike from Marcus Tavernier in the second half against Bournemouth. The goalkeeper wrapped up the campaign with 38 league appearances, leading a rotation that also included Stefan Ortega and Angus Gunn. The Belgian's average of 3.1 saves per match tied for the fourth-highest mark in the Premier League, highlighting the consistency he provided between the posts throughout the competition.