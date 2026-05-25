Matz Sels News: Makes three saves in finale
Sels had three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bournemouth.
Sels was beaten by a powerful close-range strike from Marcus Tavernier in the second half against Bournemouth. The goalkeeper wrapped up the campaign with 38 league appearances, leading a rotation that also included Stefan Ortega and Angus Gunn. The Belgian's average of 3.1 saves per match tied for the fourth-highest mark in the Premier League, highlighting the consistency he provided between the posts throughout the competition.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 243 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3713 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3713 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More