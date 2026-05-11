Matz Sels News: One allowed against Newcastle
Sels made five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Newcastle United.
Sels had a decent outing Sunday as he made five saves, maintaining a clean sheet until the 74th minute. This marks his second straight match without a clean sheet, still at seven in 29 appearances this season. His next match will be against Manchester United, unlikely to end the streak then.
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