Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels News: One allowed against Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Sels made five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Newcastle United.

Sels had a decent outing Sunday as he made five saves, maintaining a clean sheet until the 74th minute. This marks his second straight match without a clean sheet, still at seven in 29 appearances this season. His next match will be against Manchester United, unlikely to end the streak then.

Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest
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