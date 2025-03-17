Matz Sels News: One save in victory

Sels had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Ipswich Town.

Sels made one save and once clearance Saturday while conceding two goals during Nottingham Forest's 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town. Over his most recent five appearances (five starts) across all competitions, the veteran keeper has nine saves and four clearances while allowing seven goals and recording two clean sheets. Selz's next Premier League challenge is likely to come April 1st when Forest host Manchester United.