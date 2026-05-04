Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels News: Only allows one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Sels recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

Sels was stellar in this contest, allowing just one goal to help Nottingham Forest secure three important points in an effort to avoid relegation. Sels will look to have another impressive effort on Thursday in UEL play against Aston Villa, a side he held to zero goals in the first leg of the semifinal.

Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest
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