Matz Sels News: Starting against Brighton

Sels (groin) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Brighton.

Sels is back in the team sheet, an unexpected return for the goalie, seeing an accelerated return after he was only supposed to train this week. This likely means the goalie is set to move into the starting role moving forward after the absence, sending Stefan Ortega back to a backup role. Sels was the Golden Glove winner last season so this is a solid return for the club, although he only has four clean sheets this campaign.