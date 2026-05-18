Matz Sels News: Three goals allowed
Sels had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.
Sels was in for a tough match Sunday despite his five saves, still allowing three goals in the loss. This is his second straight outing with five saves, although he has not earned a clean sheet in either outing. He comes into the final match of the season boasting seven clean sheets in 30 appearances this campaign.
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