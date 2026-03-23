Matz Sels News: Three saves for clean sheet
Sels made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Sels stopped all three shots he faced during Sunday's win. He made the most of a solid performance from his midfield, stopping Spurs in their tracks repeatedly. The goalkeeper was excellent on all three shots he faced and will now carry a clean sheet into European action after the break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 3014 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3014 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3017 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 419 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2921 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More