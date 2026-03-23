Matz Sels headshot

Matz Sels News: Three saves for clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Sels made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Sels stopped all three shots he faced during Sunday's win. He made the most of a solid performance from his midfield, stopping Spurs in their tracks repeatedly. The goalkeeper was excellent on all three shots he faced and will now carry a clean sheet into European action after the break.

Matz Sels
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matz Sels See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 30
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago