Matz Sels News: Two saves in win
Sels had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Burnley.
Selz was rarely tested during the game, with Burnley managing only four shots throughout, but he produced a crucial save to deny Lyle Foster at a pivotal moment, preserving the 1-1 scoreline and preventing his side from falling behind at 2-1. The goalkeeper has been the preferred choice for league action since returning from injury, with Stefan Ortega taking charge in European competition. Across his six league starts during that period, he has conceded six goals, made 19 saves and kept two clean sheets. His next outing will come Friday against Sunderland.
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