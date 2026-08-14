Mauricio Amaro Injury: Ruled out due to visa issues

Amaro (not injury related) isn't available for Saturday's game against New York Red Bulls due to visa-related issues.

Amaro signed with Atlanta United earlier this month, and now he has to wait until his visa is cleared to play. It wouldn't be surprising if the midfielder misses a few games as a result of this process. For instance, Paulo Diaz signed with Atlanta on July 14 but was only cleared to play August 4, so this might take a few weeks before the midfielder is ready to feature for the Five Stripes.