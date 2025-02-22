Fantasy Soccer
Mauricio Cuevas headshot

Mauricio Cuevas Injury: Dealt hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Cuevas (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against San Diego.

Cuevas is not going to be an option for the opener, with the defender sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major absence, as he only started in one of his 19 appearnces last season. He could be a solid option off the bench this seaosn, so they will hope for his availability soon.

Mauricio Cuevas
Los Angeles Galaxy
