Mauricio Cuevas Injury: Dealt hamstring injury

Cuevas (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against San Diego.

Cuevas is not going to be an option for the opener, with the defender sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Luckily for the club, this isn't a major absence, as he only started in one of his 19 appearnces last season. He could be a solid option off the bench this seaosn, so they will hope for his availability soon.