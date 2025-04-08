Mauricio Cuevas Injury: Traveling with team but still out

Cuevas (hamstring) has travelled with the team for Tuesday's clash against Tigres in the CONCACAF but will only be training, coach Greg Vanney said a the press conference, according to Corner of The Galaxy.

