Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mauricio Cuevas headshot

Mauricio Cuevas Injury: Traveling with team but still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Cuevas (hamstring) has travelled with the team for Tuesday's clash against Tigres in the CONCACAF but will only be training, coach Greg Vanney said a the press conference, according to Corner of The Galaxy.

Cuevas is nearing a return to competition and will train with the team this week after traveling with the squad for Tuesday's match against Tigres. His coach indicated that he is unlikely to play on Tuesday, but he is in a good position to be available for Saturday's match against Houston.

Mauricio Cuevas
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now