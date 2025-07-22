Mauricio Cuevas News: Assists off bench

Cuevas assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Cuevas remains limited for the Galaxy, having started just twice in 15 MLS appearances. He does have a goal and an assist, matching his total from 2024 while also making 34 crosses (four accurate) and 11 tackles.