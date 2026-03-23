Mauricio Cuevas News: Four crosses from bench

Cuevas generated four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Cuevas came off the bench for a third match in a row Sunday, appearing for 28 minutes, playing 95 minutes from the bench this season. He would earn a decent four crosses as that continues to be his most reliable stat, with 10 in three appearances this season. With eight starts in 24 appearances last campaign, he is likely to remain more of a rotational option.