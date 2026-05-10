Mauricio Cuevas News: Whips in seven crosses

Cuevas registered seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Atlanta United.

Cuevas earned a decent outing from his right-back position Saturday, showing off his two-way talent with three chances created and seven crosses in the attack to go along with five clearances in the defense. That said, the defender does hold some attacking opportunity, earning two goals and three assists in 24 appearances (eight starts) last season.