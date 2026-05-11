Mauricio Isais News: Struggles in loss

Isais registered two shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Pachuca.

Isais couldn't take advantage of his last opportunity to play in the league season, as he lacked efficiency in his shots and crosses and was otherwise involved in defensive play. The full-back entered the rotation late in the campaign, when he filled in for Jesus Gallardo, who was first suspended and then away on international duty. Despite modest production of late, Isais will look for more consistency once league action resumes after the two-month World Cup break.