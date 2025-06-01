Mauricio Pineda News: Provides assist early Saturday

Pineda assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute and this will leave him suspended for Saturday's clash with D.C. United.

Pineda assisted Philip Zinckernagel's opening goal with a precise pass from outside the area. His distribution and defensive contributions helped control the midfield with a season-high three blocks. Pineda's performance was a key factor in Chicago's victory, but he received his fifth yellow card in MLS and will be suspended for the next game against D.C. United on Saturday. Rominigue Kouame is expected to replace him in the midfield for that game.