Mauro Arambarri News: Completes suspension
Arambarri is no longer banned after being ineligible against Levante due to yellow card accumulation.
Arambarri should be a safe starter in central midfield now that he's an option again, pushing Djene Dakonam either to the back line or to a bench spot. The Uruguayan will be valuable as an all-around asset as he looks to add to his six goals and two assists in the current La Liga season, during which he has served as his side's first-choice penalty taker.
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