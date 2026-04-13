Mauro Arambarri headshot

Mauro Arambarri News: Completes suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Arambarri is no longer banned after being ineligible against Levante due to yellow card accumulation.

Arambarri should be a safe starter in central midfield now that he's an option again, pushing Djene Dakonam either to the back line or to a bench spot. The Uruguayan will be valuable as an all-around asset as he looks to add to his six goals and two assists in the current La Liga season, during which he has served as his side's first-choice penalty taker.

Mauro Arambarri
Getafe
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