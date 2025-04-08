Mauro Arambarri News: Heads home opening goal

Arambarri scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win over Valladolid.

Arambarri best the on-rushing Valladolid keeper to the ball Sunday to head home a goal within one minute, giving Getafe an early lead which they would ride to a 4-0 victory. Over his 77 minutes of play, the defensive midfielder landed each of his three shots on target and added a single clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. Over Getafe's last nine league fixtures, Arambarri has made nine appearances (nine starts) and has played the full 90 minutes on seven of those occasions.