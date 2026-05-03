Mauro Arambarri News: Misses penalty in loss

Arambarri generated one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Arambarri suffered a nightmare outing, first making a big mistake that led to the opening goal and later having a tame penalty kick saved by the goalkeeper. The central midfielder has gone seven consecutive games without registering an accurate cross, while his recent output has been overshadowed by frequent fouls. Despite his poor form, he should be a regular starter for the rest of the campaign.