Mauro Arambarri News: Records one shot
Arambarri registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.
Arambarri would not have the best season finale, as the midfielder only recorded a shot and one chance created. He ends the season on a bit of a rough patch, not scoring a single goal contribution since March 21. He will then end the season with six goals on 59 shots and two assists on 22 chances created in 37 appearances (37 starts).
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