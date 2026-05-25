Mauro Arambarri News: Records one shot

Arambarri registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Arambarri would not have the best season finale, as the midfielder only recorded a shot and one chance created. He ends the season on a bit of a rough patch, not scoring a single goal contribution since March 21. He will then end the season with six goals on 59 shots and two assists on 22 chances created in 37 appearances (37 starts).