Mauro Arambarri News: Scores in win Saturday

Arambarri scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Espanyol.

Arambarri is establishing a name for himself as a scoring threat from midfield, and this was his sixth goal of the campaign. This time, the central midfielder took advantage of a loose ball inside the six-yard box to make it 2-0 for Getafe following a set-up from Domingos Duarte. Arambarri has scored three of his six goals over his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he also has one assist.