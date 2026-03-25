Mauro Arambarri headshot

Mauro Arambarri News: Scores in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Arambarri scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Espanyol.

Arambarri is establishing a name for himself as a scoring threat from midfield, and this was his sixth goal of the campaign. This time, the central midfielder took advantage of a loose ball inside the six-yard box to make it 2-0 for Getafe following a set-up from Domingos Duarte. Arambarri has scored three of his six goals over his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he also has one assist.

Mauro Arambarri
Getafe
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