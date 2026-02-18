Mauro Arambarri News: Scores penalty against Villarreal

Arambarri scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Villarreal.

Arambarri scored for the second game in a row, with both goals coming from the penalty spot. The midfielder now has five goals and one assist in the league, strong attacking numbers to pair with his defensive output of 48 tackles and 16 interceptions, underlining his well rounded impact for Getafe. He scored 10 league goals last season and, with his current form, looks capable of approaching similar numbers again. Arambarri will next face Sevilla in what should be a competitive mid table matchup.