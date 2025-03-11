Mauro Arambarri News: Scores twice in win

Arambarri scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid.

Arambarri had his best game of the season as he scored two late goals to help Getafe pick up the upset victory against title contenders Atletico de Madrid. The midfielder first equalized a contest in the 88th minute with a short-range shot before scoring the winning goal in the 92nd minute.