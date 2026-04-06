Mauro Arambarri News: Set for suspension
Arambarri will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Arambarri picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Monday's clash against Levante. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for Getafe this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Djene Dakonam likely starting in his spot in the middle of the park.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mauro Arambarri See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mauro Arambarri See More