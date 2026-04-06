Mauro Arambarri News: Set for suspension

Arambarri will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Arambarri picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Monday's clash against Levante. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for Getafe this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Djene Dakonam likely starting in his spot in the middle of the park.