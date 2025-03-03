Mauro Junior Injury: Trains Monday, option Tuesday
Junior (illness) is an option for Tuesday's match against Arsenal after training Monday, according to Voetbal International.
Junior looks to be in for a comeback after his absence from the club's past two contests, as he was included in training Monday. This is a huge boost for the club as they enter UCL play again, as he is their regular starter at left-back and Tyrell Malacia did not leave a good impression while filling in for the Brazilian. That said, if fit for Tuesday, he will hope to see the start immediately.
