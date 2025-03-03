Fantasy Soccer
Mauro Junior headshot

Mauro Junior Injury: Trains Monday, option Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Junior (illness) is an option for Tuesday's match against Arsenal after training Monday, according to Voetbal International.

Junior looks to be in for a comeback after his absence from the club's past two contests, as he was included in training Monday. This is a huge boost for the club as they enter UCL play again, as he is their regular starter at left-back and Tyrell Malacia did not leave a good impression while filling in for the Brazilian. That said, if fit for Tuesday, he will hope to see the start immediately.

