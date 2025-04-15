Fantasy Soccer
Mauro Lainez News: Active off bench in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Lainez generated one shot (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Guadalajara.

Lainez came off the bench and was active, but his end product was lacking -- none of his five crosses found a teammate and his lone shot didn't find the target. Still, Mazatlan don't have Edgar Barcenas (knee) due to injury, so it wouldn't be odd to see Lainez cracking the XI in any of the team's final two matches of the Clausura campaign.

