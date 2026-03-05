Mauro Lainez News: Logs assist off bench in loss

Lainez made an assist and sent in one accurate cross during Tuesday's 4-1 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Lainez was brought as part of a triple substitution just after the hour mark and brought more substance than volume as his lone noteworthy contribution was the cross that Josue Ovalle headed home for Mazatlan's lone goal. This was the first assist since October for the versatile winger, who's been barely playing as of late and will hope to get more playing time during upcoming games.