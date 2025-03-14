Fantasy Soccer
Mauro Lainez News: Sent off at Queretaro

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Lainez earned a red card in the 59th minute of Friday's clash with Queretaro.

Lainez will miss the next Liga MX game versus Atlas due to suspension after committing an intense foul against Gallos. The winger will be available again to face San Luis on April 6, although his poor form is a bad sign for his chances of returning to the main lineup. Defender Jair Diaz might move to a more offensive role while Lainez is out, with Salvador Rodriguez offering another left-back option.

