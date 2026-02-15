Mauro Zaleta Injury: Scores before injury against Santos
Zaleta scored one goal but abandoned Sunday's clash versus Santos after being treated for an apparent physical issue.
Zaleta was carted off after 83 minutes of a strong performance, in which he found the net on a rare attacking run in the 53rd of the match. After being the team's favored left wing-back over the last few games, his absence would mean yet another blow to the main lineup of a struggling squad, with Mauro Lainez offering the likeliest replacement option.
